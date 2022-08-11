Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Cassie was spotted on Instagram this week rocking a blue Solo Mio Swim look that was everything!

Taking to the platform, the stunning Mrs. Fine shared a series of photos of herself as she celebrated her platinum plaque for her hit single “Me & U.” The $235 blue maxi dress fit the beauty perfectly and featured a low neckline and cut out midriff. She paired the look with snake skin heels and wore her hair in a long, bone straight look with a middle part to frame both sides of her face.

Taking to the platform, the wife and mother uploaded a photo carousel of herself showing off the look from all angles as well as a reaction video of herself opening the plaque for the very first time.

Now that I have your attention please swipe for something I’m just soooo beyond thankful for. When I told my attorney, & 9 MILLION followers!? Whew I appreciate you all so much! ” and tagged her glam squad in the process. She captioned the look” “Frankie said, “it’s Mommy Elsa!” I’ll take it! Anything that makes me cooler to herNow that I have your attentionplease swipe for something I’m just soooo beyond thankful for. When I told my attorney, @chrisbrownthelawyer that I never received my Platinum Plaque for ‘Me & U’ he couldn’t believe it and so graciously had one made for me. Thank you so much for reminding me to celebrate myself, Chris! This one was long overdue. Thank you to my love @alexfine44 for capturing me opening the plaque, I’m so glad I got to share that moment with you. I love you so much& 9 MILLION followers!? WhewI appreciate you all so much!” and tagged her glam squad in the process.

Check out the stunning look here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casandra (@cassie)

We’re loving this look on Cassie! Would you cop?

Cassie Strikes A Pose In A Blue Maxi Dress We Love was originally published on hellobeautiful.com