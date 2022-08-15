Tried It: Juvia’s Place’s Nubian Earth Collection Gave Me The Perfect Golden Glow

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

I have grown since my makeup during the pandemic days. I haven’t made it to the professional level just yet, but let’s just say I know a thing or two about creating a look I’m proud of.

My glam process is pretty simple. I have a basic look that involves the same products, and I don’t deviate far from that. This time around, I decided it was time to up my game and get familiar with eyeshadows. I wanted to create a simple natural glam look that would highlight my face. I used The Nubian Earth palette from Juvia’s Place in the shimmer soft gold shade. I applied it to the crease of my eye and lightly across my eyelids. I lined my lips with Mac’s Chestnut lip liner and filled my lips in with the Nubian Earth gloss in the Meroe shade. The color combination of the palette and the gloss brought out my inner chocolate goddess.

Proud is an understatement. Not only was this look simple to pull off, I learned that a little eyeshadow could go a long way. It elevated my look and made my eyes pop. The Nubian Earth palette consists of 12 shadows that range from soft golds and silvers to rich browns and shimmery golds.

Adding Nubian Earth’s Meroe lipgloss to the mix tied the entire look together. I love discovering nude lip options, and this shade has quickly become my go-to lippie. The gloss offers excellent pigmentation and the perfect amount of shine. Five stars, highly recommended. What do you think? Have you used products from Juvia’s Place Nubian Earth collection?

