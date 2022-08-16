CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Four juveniles are under arrest after allegedly ramming Whitehall police cruisers in a stolen vehicle.
According to Whitehall Police, an officer saw a 2018 blue Hyundai Elantra driving north on South Hamilton Road at approximately 8 p.m. Monday night.
The vehicle was reportedly stolen from Grove City, fleeing from police officers there the juveniles fled from an attempted traffic stop.
Whitehall police said officers waited until the Elantra parked in the parking lot of the Turkey Hill store located on South Hamilton Road. Three police cruisers then blocked the stolen car, trying to stop it from leaving the lot.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Fired Flight Attendant Sues Delta For Racial Discrimination Over Anti-Trump Social Post
- Watch: Teens ram Whitehall police cars with stolen Hyundai
- Stolen Hyundai crash linked to another deadly theft
- Ohio State running back Evan Pryor likely out for season with knee injury
- Front Page News: Dallas Little League Coach Shot After Argument Between Parents [WATCH]
- Gary’s Tea: Martell Holt’s Mistress Arionne Curry Says Women Shouldn’t Have Kids By A Married Man
- Hate Crime Suspected After 3 Black Gay Men Killed In ‘Intentional’ Chicago Hit And Run
- I Hate The Homies Episode 13 “I Apologize”
- Red Bull B-Girls Discuss The Challenges Of Breakdancing In A Male Dominated Field
- #HelpAmericaVote Day Encourages People To Volunteer As Poll Workers