Listen & Win $250 Cash for Gas!

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Magic 95.5 and Tank have teamed up to give you this good music and this good gas! We’re premiering tracks from Tank’s new album R&B Money but that’s not all, Tank is filling up your tank by hooking you up with $250 spending cash for your gas!

Click below and take our music survey for your chance to win cash for your gas text TANKFUL to 52140 from your mobile phone *text messages and data rates may apply*

TRENDING TODAY: