Gabrielle Union is living it up with her hubby Dwyane Wade on their annual romantic vacation or as Gab likes to call it, the Wade World Tour, and it showing off her bikini body and serving LEWKS in the process, and we’re loving it!

Taking to Instagram, the beauty shared a few sneak peeks of the couple’s romantic vacation where she and her boo were living it up on a yacht and giving us major PDA. In the IG carousel, the actress donned a bright, orange bikini that showed off her toned body and tight abs. She paired the look with an orange and yellow cover up and matching head wrap and rocked matching sunnies for their day in the sun. She was all smiles as she posed alongside her baller husband as they took selfies and showed off their love while basking in the tropical sun.

she captioned the series of photos. Check it out below. “It’s begun. #WadeWorldTour2022″ she captioned the series of photos. Check it out below.

Talk about couple goals, right? And Gabrielle’s 20 million Instagram followers definitely feel the same, as they flooded the beauty’s IG comment section with their words of praise. “Ya’ll acting up!” wrote one follower while another commented, “Someone working all the angles !!!!! ” and another wrote, “Just fine as y’all wanna be!!!!!!”

Looking good, Wades! Looks like this couple is going to enjoy every last bit of Summer 2022!

Gabrielle Union Enjoys Her Baecation With Hubby Dwyane Wade was originally published on hellobeautiful.com