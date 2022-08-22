Information Every Parent of a Columbus City School Student Should Know

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Back to school for the 2022-2023 year is unlike any other due to a strike by Columbus Teachers. So what does that mean for your students?

It means that Columbus City students will be starting off the school year from their home and not reuniting with their friends and favorite teachers. Remote learning will be in place for students amongst changes to other school activities until the strike is over.

See below a list of key information every parent of a Columbus City School child should know

Columbus City Schools students will start the year with online learning beginning on Wednesday August 24th and lasting throughout the duration of the teacher’s strike. Students will need to log on to be marked present for each day.

Starting Wednesday, August 24, students who need a Chromebook can pick up a device at any of our grab-and-go meal distribution centers Monday through Friday from 11:00 a-m to 1:00 p-m. Chromebook repairs and replacements will also take place at the meal pick-up locations. A full list of pick-up sites can be found on our website ccsoh.us in the back-to-school hub.

All athletic practices and games and extracurricular activities are postponed throughout the duration of the strike.

CCS will continue to provide breakfast and lunch for students. Grab-and-go meals can be picked up at any of our 25 designated school sites across the city. The sites will be open Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. starting Wednesday, August 24. A full list of meal pick-up sites can be found on our website ccsoh.us in the back-to-school hub.

