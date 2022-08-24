Lori Harvey Turns Heads In A Cozy Greg Lauren Gown

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Lori Harvey was spotted on the scene earlier this week turning heads in a grey and white Grey Lauren gown that gave us a whole new meaning to cozy fashion.

The beauty took to Instagram to show off her sexy designer look from the collection’s Spring 2015 collection. The sleeveless, ankle length gown featured a tie up neckline and that resembled a hooded sweat shirt. The beauty rocked the hood over her hair which was in a side part, slicked back style. She paired the look with gold jewelry and served face and body as she graced the red carpet of the “Me Time” premiere.

“Me Time ” she captioned the photo set for her 4.7 million Instagram followers. Check out the fashionable post below.

Lori’s casual style has been giving us major fashion envy lately as the beauty was recently spotted out and about in West Hollywood rocking another casual look earlier this week that we adore.

For this look, the SKN CEO was spotted leaving LA’s Catch restaurant wearing a cropped denim jacket from Romeo Hunte’s Fall 2021 collection.

She paired the jacket with distressed Levi shorts and a fitted white tank by Samaria Leah and wore a New York Yankees hat along with the fashionably laid-back ensemble.

For her shoes, she opted for a pair of off-white heels that wrapped up her toned ankles and topped the look off with a fuzzy Louis Vuitton bag and a pair of glistening diamond earrings.

Check it out below.

We’re loving Lori’s casual style!

