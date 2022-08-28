Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj completely stole the spotlight at tonight’s MTV Video Music Awards in more ways than one!

Not only was she the recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, but she also looked absolutely amazing while doing it, like a beautiful Black Barbie doll to say the least.

When accepting the legendary award, members from her fan club, a.k.a the “Barbz,” presented with the award, calling the beauty the “reining queen of hip hop” in the process. During her speech, the rapper thanked the “key people” who inspired her career such Lil Wayne and JAY-Z as well as those who gave her “huge opportunities” like Kanye West, Rihanna, Beyoncé and more.

And while we were swooning over seeing the beauty accept this amazing honor, we couldn’t help but gag at her iconic look as it was one that completely took our breath away as soon she stepped on our screens!

Dressed in an all pink gown, the beauty served face and body as she took the stage. The pink look featured a thigh high slit and a cold shoulder neckline to show off her killer curves and banging body. She wore her pink hair in a half up half down style with curls throughout and rocked glamourous makeup on her face for her big night.

Check out a quick video of the beauty’s look below.

Did she nail it or what? We’re obsessed! What do you think about Nicki’s MTV Video Music Awards look?

Nicki Minaj Slayed Like A Barbie Doll At The 2022 VMAs was originally published on hellobeautiful.com