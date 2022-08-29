Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Killer Curves In A Rainbow Colored Catsuit

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion took to Twitter earlier today to show off her incredible curves and toned body in a sexy video post and we’re swooning!

Taking to the platform, the self proclaimed hot girl rocked a super sexy rainbow colored body suit that showed off her best assets. The starlet’s skin tight jumpsuit featured a deep v-neckline with lace detailing and fit the beauty like a glove. In the selfie style video, the beauty posed while serving face and body and letting the lighting serve as her natural filter. The Houston rapper let her big, fluffy curls hang free and frame both sides of her face as she gave us body and style goals in the sultry video.

“I honestly see why they pressed” the artist captioned the sexy look. Check it out below.

The Grammy award winning rapper also shared the look on her Instagram Stories as well, and we’re sure with her looking this amazing, her DM’s are going crazy right now!

The hottie has been giving us style goals all summer long and it looks like she doesn’t have plans on slowing down anytime soon! And if this is what she’s been giving us this summer, we can’t wait to see what fall fashion she gives us in a few weeks!

We’re absolutely loving this sexy look on Megan! What do you think about this colorful, casual slay?

