Hanifa Designer Accuses Well Known Fast Fashion Brand Of Stealing Her Design

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

A popular Black fashion designer named Anifa Mvuemba has accused a well-known women’s brand of stealing her design.

On Monday, Anifa, the proud owner of the buzzing luxury brand Hanifa, took to Twitter to sound off about the issue. The bustling fashion designer shared a side-by-side image of her original garment juxtaposed against the copycat’s knock-off version, which she did not want to “mention.” Anifa told fans it took her “months to perfect” the design.

“This is crazy,” she added.

Hanifa fans flocked to the designer’s comment section to show empathy and support.

“I just don’t understand how fast fashion brands continuously do this thinking they can get away with it. It’s a slap in the face and you can/should sue them,” one Twitter user responded to Anifa’s frustrating story. While another fan wrote, “Yours looks so much better wow they should be embarrassed.”

One Twitter user said they spotted the knock-off dress hanging on a rack at a store in Atlanta.

Another stan shared a video of themselves wearing Anifa’s original design.

“Yours >>> thank you for always carrying my size,” the user gushed.

The disappointing news came after Anifa celebrated a big win on Sunday. Sports Illustrated model Kamie Crawford wore Hanifa’s Isla Knit Midi Dress to the 2022 VMAs, and Crawford’s curves were on full display in the beautiful fitted dress.

The model paired the dazzling look with a long flowing ponytail braid and gold statement earrings. Crawford kept her makeup neutral, sporting a light fuchsia blush on her cheeks and light pink eye shadow. The gorgeous muse topped off the ensemble with nude kitten heels.

What do you think of this story? Sound off in the comment section.

RELATED CONTENT:

A Black Entrepreneur Says Balenciaga Used His Design Without His Permission

Shein Removes Racist Phone Case From Website After Receiving Backlash

Blackface Is STILL Wrong: TikTok Video Of A White Model In Blackface Prosthetics Goes Viral

Hanifa Designer Accuses Well Known Fast Fashion Brand Of Stealing Her Design was originally published on hellobeautiful.com