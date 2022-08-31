Three injured in shootings near Columbus grocery store, restaurant

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Columbus police are investigating what they said are two related shootings in east Columbus Tuesday night.
According to police, the first report was called in at approximately 6:58 p.m. at a Kroger grocery store on the block of 2000 East Main Street.
Police found a 23-year-old woman who told officers she was shot nearby at the intersection of East Livingston Avenue and Alum Creek Drive.
Shortly after, officers went to the 1700 block of Alum Creek Dr. and found a 49-year-old woman who was also shot in the same area as the 23-year-old.
For the full NBC4 story slick here
