Black Tony got his days confused and didn’t come to work today. He’s arguing The Rickey Smiley Morning Show down on what day the three-day weekend starts. Da Brat is trying to explain to him that the day off is on Monday and not Friday. Black Tony can never get it right, he doesn’t even know what Labor Day is. Listen to his excuses in the video.

Black Tony Missed Work Today, But Doesn’t Know What Labor Day Is! [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com