Toine 360 is filling in for Gary With Da Tea and leading our tea party. The tea is hot with Trey Songz and 50 Cent. 50 Cent recently had Tycoon weekend in Houston which was filled with a series of events that now Songz is banned from. Also, the biggest story is Tiffany Haddish & Aries Spears are getting a lot of heat for their alleged sexual child abuse case.

Toine has all the tea on these stories plus Kanye West’s recent outburst.

Gary’s Tea: Tiffany Haddish & Aries Spears Hit With Sexual Child Abuse Lawsuit [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com