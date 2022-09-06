Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The NFL Network just released the Top 100 Players of 2022 as voted on by the players and Tom Brady was number 1. Did the players get it right? Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson was subjected to racial slurs during a match against BYU. She praised the school’s AD for his actions after the racial slur incident involving a Cougars fan. Fair or foul by the school?

Coming off the Holiday weekend, what are some movies you can watch anytime? The homies discuss this, give their Yay and Nay’s, and more!

‘Movies I Could Watch Anytime’ | I Hate The Homies Episode 16 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com