Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B and her family were decked out in custom Denim Tears outfits for Wave’s 1-year-old birthday party.

Not only did Wave have an extravagant birthday soiree that included a plethora of balloons, fancy sports cars, plus more, but he also had the pleasure of slaying an all denim look with his family. Cardi B, Offset, Wave, and his siblings all showed up to his shindig looking fly in outfits by Denim Tears. The blue jean look featured white floral embroidery and jewels. The birthday boy wore a denim hoodie/jacket, matching jeans, a white t-shirt, and sneakers. Cardi B and Kulture wore denim jackets on top of white shirts and jeans. Offset paired his jeans with a black t-shirt, red varsity jacket, and red Nikes. Wave’s brothers wore white t-shirts with their denim, and his other sister wore a denim skirt with a white t-shirt.

Cardi B. and Offset are known for throwing grand parties and dressing on-theme for their children’s birthdays. For Kulture’s fourth birthday, Cardi and Offset threw a major mermaid-theme celebration. Of course, Offset didn’t don mermaid attire, but Cardi and Kulture went all out in custom mermaid looks.

We love it when celebrities like Cardi B go all out for their children’s birthdays. We can’t wait to see what will happen when Kulture and Wave become teenagers! In a tweet, the rapper explained her enthusiasm.

We love to see it! Cardi was in the celebratory spirit because the protective mom decided to bless the internet with more photos of her gorgeous babies.

DON’T MISS…

Cardi B Is Casual And Chic In A Rhude Grand Prix Varsity Jacket At Wonderland Club

5 Times Cardi B Was Our Style Goals

Cardi B Is Eye-Candy In A Sheer Custom Matthew Reisman Look

Cardi B’s and Her Family Celebrate Wave’s Birthday In Matching Custom Denim Outfits was originally published on hellobeautiful.com