Giant Eagle: Plastic bags gone by coming date

According to NBC4i, Giant Eagle will get rid of single-use plastic bags on October 20, the company announced on Thursday.
The grocery store chain will encourage shoppers to bring or buy reusable bags instead. The move will take six million pounds of plastic out of the waste stream each year, according to Cara Mercil, Giant Eagle Director of Sustainability in a media release.
Giant Eagle removed single-use plastic bags from the Bexley Market District in 2019, eliminating about two million plastic bags from entering landfills.
For the full NBC4 story click here
