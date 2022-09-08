Lori Harvey Is Ready To Take NYFW By Storm With Her Killer Style

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Lori Harvey is on the scene for New York Fashion Week and is ready to take the weekend by storm with her killer style!

Earlier today, Lori’s longtime stylist, Elly Karamoh, took to Instagram to show off one of the first looks from the starlet’s New York Fashion Week debut where the beauty rocked a neon green bubble coat to absolute perfection. The beauty rocked the bubble coat as a mini dress which fit her like a glove. She paired the fashionable ensemble with white pointed toe pumps and wore her cheek length hair in a straight bob that was parted over to one side of her face. She rocked minimal jewelry for this look and only acceossrized the ook with stud diamond earrings in her ears as she strutted her stuff out of her hotel and onto the streets of New York City ahead of her big fashion night out.

The talented stylist shared a short video Reel of Lori’s full outfit on his Instagram page, posting the video along with the caption, “NYFW : Let the games begin ”

Check out the fashionable video below.

If this is the fashionista’s first look out the gate, then we can’t wait to see what looks she’ll be rocking all weekend long! Beauties, what do you think about Lori’s NYFW look? Did she nail it?

Lori Harvey Is Ready To Take NYFW By Storm With Her Killer Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com