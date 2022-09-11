Lori Harvey Shuts Instagram Down In A Christian Cowan Look

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Lori Harvey has been killing it this weekend for New York Fashion Week and just broke the internet with her latest look!

Over the weekend, the starlet took to the platform to show off another one of her fabulous looks from the most fashionable weekend of the year and she absolutely killed it! Styled by the beauty’s longtime stylist, Elly Karamoh, for this look, Harvey wore a Christian Cowan RE23 gown to the Baazar Icons party in NYC. The gown featured a bright pink skirt and a white bralette crop top and fit the beauty like a glove.

She paired the fashionable ensemble with minimal jewelry and wore her cheek length hair in a straight, slicked back bob. Taking to the platform, the social media influencer modeled the look to absolute perfection, captioning the IG photo carousel, “@harpersbazaarus Icon’s Party went something like this…

Thank you @christiancowan for this work of art!”

Check out the fashionable post below.

Lori and Elly as a fashion duo just don’t miss! Her New York Fashion Week looks are everything and we can’t wait to see what she’ll pull out next! Beauties, what do you think about Lori’s latest NYFW look? Did she nail it?

Lori Harvey Shuts Instagram Down In A Christian Cowan Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com