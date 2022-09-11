Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Lala Anthony took to Instagram over the weekend to serve a LEWK and we’re loving it!

Over the weekend, the television personality took to the social platform to show off her killer curves in an all-pink Dundas dress that we love! The pink Dundas ensemble featured a cut-out midrift and a thigh high slit that showed off her killer curves.

She accessorized the look with silver strappy sandals and wore minimal jewelry for the elegant look. As for her hair, she wore her dark brown locs in a slicked-back bun with a side swoop bang that was curled slightly to show off her flawless face.

In the multi-photo IG carousel, the “Power” actress served full face and body, showing off the look from various angles in each shot. “pretty in pink ,” she captioned the fierce look. Check it out below.

Lala Anthony Is Pretty In Pink Dundas Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com