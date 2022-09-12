HomeContests

Win $250 and Tickets to The Real Talk Comedy Tour!

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Real Talk Comedy Tour Columbus

Source: BMN Entertainment / BMN Entertainment

Magic 95.5 is hooking you up with tickets to The Real Talk Comedy Tour ft. Rickey Smiley, DeRay Davis, and more plus we’re throwing in $250 spending cash!  Click below and take our music survey for your chance to win text SEPTEMBER to 52140 from your mobile phone *text messages and data rates may apply*

 

CLICK HERE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN

 

TRENDING TODAY:

 

cash giveaway , Cincinnati Music Festival , Music Survey

Close