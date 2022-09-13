Ohio Toddler Overdoses on Marijuana, Mother Arrested

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

A toddler in Youngstown, Ohio was treated for a marijuana overdose. The mother was arrested on a child endangering warrant.

This story was originally reported by NBC4.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

VIA | NBC4

Lynelle Kinnie, 30, was taken into custody by Liberty police and transferred to Youngstown police. She is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Kinnie was wanted for an Aug. 21 incident at her Tyrell Avenue apartment after police were summoned by paramedics treating a 1-year-old child for a reaction to illegal drugs.

You can finish this story [here]

The Latest:

Tia Mowry Shares How She ‘Dresses Like A Winner’ On Instagram

White Professor Sues Texas A&M For Recruiting ‘Underrepresented’ Racial Groups To Increase Faculty Diversity

Calls Grow For N-Word Spewing NBA Owner To Be Removed After League Gave Him ‘Slap On The Wrist’

Hot Spot: This Is Why Rickey Smiley Was Disappointed In Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Emmy Speech! [WATCH]

WE WANT YOUR OPINION! Listeners Call In To Rate Our Music On The Morning Show [WATCH]

Ohio Toddler Overdoses on Marijuana, Mother Arrested

Serena Williams Eats Up The Runway At The Vogue World Fashion Show

Bar security guard shot by man who refused pat down in east Columbus

Football Is Back! | I Hate The Homies Episode 17

This Instagram Pic Proves Lizzo Gets All Her Beauty From Her Mama

Ohio Toddler Overdoses on Marijuana, Mother Arrested was originally published on wzakcleveland.com