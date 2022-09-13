Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

DJ Quicksilva and Dominique Da Diva give their condolences to the loved ones of the late rapper PnB Rock who was tragically killed in Los Angeles September 12, 2022.

PnB Rock was beloved rapper from Philly and caught up DJ Quicksilva during his visits to Washington, D.C. and The BET Awards. Take a look at his last interview on The QuickSilva Show in 2019 where is talked about his new album “Trapstar Turnt Popstar” and gave motivating advice to those who may be discouraged.

Rest In Peace PnB Rock.

Gone Too Soon: The Quicksilva Show Remembers PNB Rock was originally published on blackamericaweb.com