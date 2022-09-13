Tia Mowry Shares How She ‘Dresses Like A Winner’ On Instagram

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

We’re always here for Tia Mowry ‘s Fashionable Instagram Reels and earlier today, the beauty took to the platform to show off her killer style when she modeled off her winning dinner look that we absolutely love!

Taking to the social media platform, the fashionable actress, wife, and mother took shared a fun, Instagram Reel of herself as she modeled off a look she planned to wear to dinner. For her look, she donned a sparkly purple dress with dramatic sleeves. The dress featured a thigh high slit and fit the beauty like a glove. She paired the look with clear pointed toe pumps and over sized hoop earrings.

The Family Reunion star looked adorable as she danced around and was all smiles in her elegant dinner look. As for her hair, she rocked her curly locs in a series of Bantu knots in the front and big, fluffy curls in the back.

,” she playfully captioned the Reel. Check out the stylish video below. “Me? Overdressed? Never!,” she playfully captioned the Reel. Check out the stylish video below.

Go Tia! We’re loving this fabulous dinner look on her! Beauties, what do you think about the starlet’s dinner look? Did she nail it?

RELATED STORIES:

Tia Mowry Shares Her Step By Step Skincare Routine On Instagram

Tia Mowry Talks Body Positivity In Latest IG Post: ‘Never Be Nervous About Showing The Real You!’

Tia Mowry Shares How She ‘Dresses Like A Winner’ On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com