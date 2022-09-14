Cardi B Is Radiant In Red While Giving Back To Her Old Middle School

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B just made a serious money move for a great cause. On Tuesday, the Grammy-award-winning rapper made a surprise visit to her old middle school where she made a massive $100,000 donation to students and faculty. The charitable funds will be used to help expand the institution’s art department, tutoring, and after-school programs. And she looked good while doing it. Cardi posed for pics with students in a curve-hugging red dress and bangs.

During the megastar’s visit to her alma mater at I.S. 232 in the Bronx, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker gave an emotional speech about how the school pushed her to become the successful star she is today. Cardi admitted that at times, she wasn’t always the best student. The rapper confessed that she got into multiple fights while attending the institution. At one point, the starlet said she was even arrested on the school’s premises. Cardi told students that some of the “bad decisions” she made in middle school forced her to straighten up when she finally found her passion for entertainment.

“When it was time to go to high school, I wanted to go to a certain school, because I always wanted to be an entertainer,” the “Up” rapper shared. “And I didn’t get accepted to the school, and I was upset because some girls that I felt like were less talented than me got accepted to those schools, but the difference was, that I wasn’t doing what I was supposed to be doing.”

The mother of two encouraged the kids to think about their future and stay focused. “It’s never too late for you guys,” Cardi added.

Cardi B talks about her passion for giving back

On Instagram, the New York femcee went into further about her charitable deed.

“232 in the Bronx, has a very special place in my heart!! It turned me from an 11-year-old girl into a little teenage adult,” the starlet wrote, captioning a video of herself speaking to students at the school. “Kids in the Bronx have to grow up quickly do to our circumstances and our environment. While some young teens like around 11-13 still live in that Disney world, these kids have to grow up fast and QUICK,” she continued.

“Like a lot of these kids i went thru so much while I was going to school here. Experiences that changed me forever and made me who I am today. I hope my donation can help create an amazing after-school program that will help kids stay out the streets or a troubled home and most importantly allow them to learn something that they can take with them through LIFE.”

Cardi teamed up with the Queens-based non-profit organization Community Capacity Development to make the whopping donation. The organization creates lanes of success for black and brown youth through sustainable growth programs. According to her caption, this won’t be the last time we see the star giving back to the community. The rapper told fans she had been quietly working away over the last two years on more educational initiatives.

“It’s something super close to my heart and I can’t wait to share very soon,” the hip-hop titan added.

Congrats to Cardi B!

DON’T MISS…

5 Times Cardi B Was Our Style Goals

Every Show Stopping Look Cardi B Wore To Host The AMAs

Cardi B Is Radiant In Red While Giving Back To Her Old Middle School was originally published on hellobeautiful.com