Lori Harvey is still making her rounds for New York Fashion Week and was spotted out earlier today giving us fashion envy once again with her killer style!

For her latest New York Fashion Week look, Lori’s talented stylist, Elly Karamoh, took to the starlet’s style up a notch when she made an appearance at the Michael Kors fashion show in a fashionable look from the designer. For this ensemble, the beauty rocked an all grey look to absolute perfection.

The social media influencer wore the grey Michael Kors mini dress and oversized bubble coat trench coat which fit her perfectly. The ensemble definitely gave us high fashion vibes as she paired the look with black open te pumps and a New York Yankees fitted baseball cap. She wore her cheek length hair in a straight bob underneath the hat and rocked minimal jewelry for this look and only accessorized the ensemble with stud diamond earrings in her ears as she strutted her stuff ahead of her big fashion night out.

Taking to social media, Lori shared a few photos of her fashionable look, captioning the post, “You have done it again @michaelkors !!! Incredible show! Love you endlessly, thank you so much for having me ”

Lori is absolutely winning with her New York Fashion Week looks! Beauties, what do you think about Lori’s latest NYFW look? Did she nail it?

Lori Harvey’s Latest Ensemble For NYFW Is Everything! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com