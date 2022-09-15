Sabrina Elba Slays In Michael Kors Ensemble

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Sabrina Elba sent the Internet into a frenzy today when she posted a gorgeous photo of herself donning a form-fitting Michael Kors look that fit the beauty like a glove!

For this look, Mrs. Elba served face in a nude dress from the designer that featured ribbed detailing and a scoop neckline. She accessorized the look with a matching overcoat and belt that she wore over her head, channeling old-Hollywood glam. She wore minimal jewelry, only simple bracelets and diamond rings on her fingers and matched the look with nude, pointed toe pumps on her feet. Taking to the platform, the beauty first shared an Instagram Reel to her profile where she modeled the look to perfection. Check it out below.

She then shared an IG Photo carousel where she modeled the look from all angles, this time captioning the look, “Thank you @michaelkors , loved every minute ”

As usual, we’re not the only ones completely swooning over this look as many of the beauty’s 501k IG followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “ PERIOD!;” wrote one follower while another commented, “BEYOND!!!! ” and another jokingly wrote, “Ummmm ok its just becoming disrespectful for you to be looking this good every damn day .”

We’re loving this look on Mrs. Elba! What do you think about her effortless slay?

Sabrina Elba Slays In Michael Kors Ensemble was originally published on hellobeautiful.com