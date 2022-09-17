Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Yung Miami ‘s style is everything and the rapper was recently spotted donning a money green jumpsuit that we absolutely love!

Taking to the platform, the rapper showed off her incredible fashion sense in the al-green ensemble which features $100 bills printed throughout. The cut out ensemble fit her like a glove and showed off her killer curves and banging body. She paired the look with minimal jewelry wig black and although we couldn’t see her shows in her IG post, we know they had to be just as fire. As for her hair, she wore a money green wig in a half up half down style to match her ensemble and served face and body as she posed for the ‘Gram.

“Shawty Wop ” she captioned the sexy IG video. Check it out below.

“Outfit ”one of the rapper’s IG followers commented on the platform while another wrote, “Dayum shabooty ” while the starlet’s rumored boo, Diddy commented, “Go gettem!!!!! ”

We’re loving this ensemble on the City Girl. Would you rock it?

Yung Miami Looks Like Money In Latest IG Post was originally published on hellobeautiful.com