Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Viola Davis is killing it at the box office with ‘The Woman King’ but there are mixed reviews! Some people are super happy with how powerful the film is and some reviewers are rating it highly. On the other hand, some people are saying the movie is far from the truth about the tribe. Da Brat breaks down the reason for the mixed reviews.

John Boyega is also facing some backlash on dating black women. Hear the RSMS thoughts on the film and Boyega dating black!

SEE: “I Only Date Black.” Social Media Responds To John Boyega Saying He Only Dates Black Women

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: There Are Mixed Reviews On Viola Davis In ‘The Woman King’ & John Boyega Only Dating Black was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com