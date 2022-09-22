These Big Box Retailers Are Starting Holiday Deals Early

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

A couple of big box retailers are kicking off their holiday deals a little earlier than normal this year, much to the delight of holiday shoppers across the country.

Do you feel that? That’s the first day of fall breathing down your neck. It seems summer has abruptly shut the door in true midwest fashion, and Ohioans everywhere are gearing up for what’s next.

That includes a couple of big retail chains getting ready for holiday shoppers.

I know we don’t want to think about it, but Christmas is basically tomorrow and folks around the country have already begun planning what to buy and where to buy it.

Are you one of those people?

According to FOX 8, Walmart and Target have decided to kick off their holiday deals early. Record high inflation, the highest it’s been in 40 years, is the primary reason why they’re making this decision.

VIA | FOX 8

The holiday sales strategies, announced on Thursday, come amid what is expected to be slower holiday sales growth compared with a year ago. AlixPartners, the global consulting firm, forecasts that holiday sales will be up anywhere from 4% to 7%, far below last year’s growth of 16%. The current inflation rate of 8.3% means retailers would see a decrease in real sales.

Per the report, Walmart is focusing on offering a wide variety of expected-holiday toys to be available with a price no higher than $50, while many of them will be under $25. You can shop those deals now (or through pre-order) with Walmart’s online store.

Target is expected to have its first holiday shopping sale between October 6-8. Both companies are also expected to add at least 100,000 seasonal employees.

