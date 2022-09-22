Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Normani stepped out during Milan Fashion Week rocking a Diesel look while attending the brand’s show.

Normani never half-steps when it comes to her style. The Wild Side singer is out in Milan Fashion week looking snatched. She attended the Diesel show covered in the brand’s garb. Normani’s look consisted of a crocodile print denim set draped perfectly on her curvy body. It featured a spaghetti strap frayed crop top and a matching wrap skirt. The singer paired her look with ankle-strap sandals and a yellow Diesel bag.

The singer’s Milan Fashion Week getup threw us back to the year 2000 when frayed denim sets were the standard fashion uniform. Fast forward to 2022, and those denim wrap skirts we couldn’t get enough of are making their way back on the runway and eventually into our closets.

They say nothing is new under the sun, which is the case for fashion. Diesel’s SS23 collection is made up of revamped denim pieces that are streetwear-approved. From denim lace to denim washed jeans, Diesel isn’t shying away from the blue jean look for the next Spring/Summer fashion season.

Are you feeling Normani’s denim look?

Normani Is All Legs At Diesel’s Fashion Show For Milan Fashion Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com