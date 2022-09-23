Naomi Campbell Eats Up Future On The Runway At The Hugo Boss Milan Fashion Week Show

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Naomi Campbell and Future made an epic runway appearance at Hugo Boss’ star-studded fashion showcase during Milan Fashion Week.

On Thursday, the superstars strut their stuff down the catwalk in honor of the brand’s fall-winter collection which plays on the fashion house’s impeccable taste for tailoring and customization. According to the Hugo Boss website, the new collection plays with silhouettes, fabric, and proportion, to offer “various interpretations of the original power suit, from the slouchy to the more sculptural.”

During the show, Naomi and Future donned steel grey and black tailored suits from the seminal brand as they stopped to strike a pose for the audience. Naomi, 52, wore a chic oversized pea coat along with her grey suit as she commanded the runway.

After a few videos of the stars’ Hugo Boss moment surfaced online, some fans couldn’t help but poke a bit of fun at Future who looked a little bit lost standing next to the legend Naomi.

“Future don’t know how to walk with that Legendddd baby, Naomi eating him up. Cute though,” one user on Instagram wrote. While another person commented, “He so nervous. It’s all in his face and walk. He was not ready.”

Future could sure use a bit of help on his runway walk, but we got to say, he looked rather dapper in that custom suit.

Hugo Boss’ motorcycle-themed runway show ushered in a slew of celebrity A-listers on Thursday. Some of the attendees included J Balvin, Bella Thorne, Ross Butler, and Tinashe among others.

Milan Fashion Week will run from Sept. 20 through Sept. 26. The high fashion celebration will showcase collections from some of the biggest names in the fashion industry like Fendi and the legendary Versace.

What did you think about Future and Naomi’s runway appearance? Was she eating him up on the catwalk?

DON’T MISS…

11 Black Supermodels Who Changed The Fashion Game

Naomi Campbell Gives Fans A First Look Of Her Baby In British Vogue’s March Issue

Naomi Campbell Eats Up Future On The Runway At The Hugo Boss Milan Fashion Week Show was originally published on hellobeautiful.com