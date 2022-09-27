Gabrielle Union Shines In All Black Ensemble In Latest IG Photos

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Gabrielle Union took to Instagram to show off her effortless style recently when she donned an all black look that we love!

Earlier today, the 49 year old actress took to the social media platform to show off her style when she rocked an all black look that had us all swooning. For her look, the starlet donned a black dress that featured a low backline to expose her entire backside. The dress featured silver rhinestone detailing throughout and included a lace skirt. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and matching boots and rocked her hair in jumbo braids that were parted over to one side of her face.

The beauty shared the fashionable look on her Instagram page, posting a photo set of herself as she served face and body and modeled the look to perfection. “Time To Shine Ma Lady ” she captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

Talk about fashion goals, right? And Gabrielle’s 20 million Instagram followers definitely feel the same, as they flooded the beauty’s IG comment section with their stamps of approval. “Me falling back in ur dms for further clarity on how ur this fine !” wrote one follower while another commented, “Someone working all the angles !!!!! ” and another wrote, “ so love this vibe”

Looks like Gabrielle is going to give u fashion goals all year long! What do you think about her all black slay?

Gabrielle Union Shines In All Black Ensemble In Latest IG Photos was originally published on hellobeautiful.com