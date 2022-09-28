TIME Spotlights SZA, Keke Palmer, And More With Their TIME100 NEXT – THE WORLD’S RISING STARS Profiles

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

TIME100 is back with another prestigious list of successful go-getters. Today, the magazine reveals the 2022 TIME100 Next list highlighting 100 of the world’s rising stars shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science and activism, and more.

Each year, the publication acknowledges the innovators, creators, movers, and shakers of the world by having their peers pen a few words on why they deserve the honor. For 2022, singer, actress, and host Keke Palmer will grace the cover and the sultry soul crooner SZA.

TIME editor in chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal says, “Real change requires urgency and the determination to respond with speed to global challenges such as the climate crisis. The leaders featured on this year’s TIME100 Next list have demonstrated that spirit. They are shaping our world—and demanding we join them.” While editorial director of the TIME100 Dan Macsai says, “The individuals on this year’s TIME100 Next are blazing new trails in science, technology, entertainment, business, activism, philanthropy, and more, and their influence will change our world in extraordinary ways.” Queen Latifah on Keke Palmer:

“Keke Palmer is one of the most talented human beings I’ve ever met… Watching Keke evolve as a young woman has been a joy. She is the epitome of grace, poise, and honesty… Keke is the future, and I can’t wait to see the things that she will do as she continues on her journey.” Lizzo on SZA: “The authenticity in her craft—the way she’s able to tell her story and the way she uses melody—is extraordinary. No one can replicate that. When she’s onstage, she’s timeless. She’s someone who’s the real deal, and I think that she’s well on her way to being regarded as one of the greatest songwriters and singers of all time.” The October 10 / October 17, 2022 issue of TIME is on sale as of Friday, September 30. Until then, check out time.com/next to see who else made the list. DON’T MISS… The TIME100 Most Influential List Was Announced And A Lot Of Our Faves Made The Cut Megan Thee Stallion Is A Golden Goddess On The Cover Of Time100

TIME Spotlights SZA, Keke Palmer, And More With Their TIME100 NEXT – THE WORLD’S RISING STARS Profiles was originally published on hellobeautiful.com