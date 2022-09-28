HomeCbus

Multiple shot outside north Columbus strip club after large fight

According to NBC4i, five people are recovering after being shot outside a strip club in north Columbus following a large fist fight, according to police.

CPD state that at around 2:39 a.m., officers were sent to The Doll House gentleman’s club on Karl Court after a large fist fight started after an argument outside the club.

Police say one person took out a gun and began shooting people in the feet before police arrived and found at least three men with gunshot wounds. Two men were taken to the hospital in stable condition by medics while one of the victims left the scene before police arrived.

For the full NBC4 story click here

