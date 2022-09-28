Multiple shot outside north Columbus strip club after large fight

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, five people are recovering after being shot outside a strip club in north Columbus following a large fist fight, according to police.

CPD state that at around 2:39 a.m., officers were sent to The Doll House gentleman’s club on Karl Court after a large fist fight started after an argument outside the club.

Police say one person took out a gun and began shooting people in the feet before police arrived and found at least three men with gunshot wounds. Two men were taken to the hospital in stable condition by medics while one of the victims left the scene before police arrived.

