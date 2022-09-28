Win a Chance to Meet Mario and Tickets to the Millennium Tour

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Magic 95.5 has got your passes to the Millennium Tour Turned Up going down Friday, October 14th at the Schottenstein Center!

Register below for your chance to win four tickets to the show plus a chance for you and three of your friends to win a meet & greet with Mario!

Tickets on sale now!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Columbus, OH metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The “Millennium Tour Turn Up! Meet and Greet” Sweepstakes ends on October 7, 2022. Subject to Official Rules.