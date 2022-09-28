Normani Poses In Burberry Dress And Trench Coat For The Brand’s Latest Event

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Normani is two for two in Burberry this week and she just stepped out in another look that we absolutely love!

The starlet was spotted attending another one of the luxury designer’s fashionable events in London Fashion Week and was, of course, rocking a look from the brand that looked absolutely stunning on her! For her latest ensemble, the beauty donned a Burberry printed pencil dress that fit her like a glove. The curve hugging dress included Burberry’s signature print throughout and looked elegant on the beauty. The songstress paired the look with a matching Burberry printed trench coat, strappy black heels, and minimal jewelry. As for her hair, she wore her hair in a high bun with curled bangs and served face and body for her fashionable night out.

thank you The entertainer shared the look on Instagram with her followers, posting a few looks from her latest Burberry ensemble as well as her previous, all black look. She also included a few videos and pictures from insight the designer event and captioned the photo set, “yah it’s @burberry babethank you @riccardotisci17 for sharing your gifts with all of us. definitely gonna need the rubber heels in every color. love you and thank you for having me!!!”

Check out the fashionable post below.

Normani is certainly killing the fashion game in Burberry! Beauties, what do you think of her latest look?

