On Thursday, Solange Knowles composed a beautiful and vibrant score during the annual New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala held at the David H. Koch Theater. According to Vogue, Solange’s incredible score was made for a new ballet performance that premiered during the ceremony. The 30-minute piece, which was titled Reisen, was “filled with heavy brass” and haunting strings. Thursday’s event also marked a huge milestone for the “Almeda” hitmaker, as it was her first ever composition for a ballet.

The Saint Heron label head showed up to her big gig in style, wearing a black Balenciaga suit and a simple but intricate charm necklace. The singer and pianist paired the classy look with a black purse and long silver statement earrings.

Solange partied the night away with friends & family after the show

After the performance, Solange hit the town with some of her close friends, family, and teammates. The star and her entourage stopped at New York’s swanky Al Colo restaurant for a bite to eat before zooming over to Discolo, a new nightclub in Chelsea. The star’s mother, Tina Knowles, Telfar Clemons, and of course, her big sister Beyonce came along to celebrate the tremendous occasion.

On Instagram, the Grammy-winning singer gushed about the special event, telling fans that her heart was “so full. “Fans of the star flocked to her comment section to congratulate her on the huge accomplishment. “A muhfuckin’ icon! A stunning & historical night! I love you sisssss,” wrote the star’s close friend and writer Stevona Elem-Rogers. While another stan commented: “Congrats sis!”

If you’re interested in hearing Solange’s beautiful score in action, the talented singer will be performing the piece again in October and in May of 2023 at Lincoln Center, according to her Instagram post.

It’s giving icon for real! Congrats to Solange Knowles.

Solange Knowles Sizzles In Balenciaga At The New York City Ballet Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com