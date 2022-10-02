Ime Udoka Reportedly Used “Crude Language” With Female Staffer Before Intimate Relationship Began

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The darker side of Ime Udoka’s infidelity is starting to come to light.

As more details get discovered, it’s been revealed that Udoka used crude language with the female staffer he had a personal relationship with. Normally in a consensual relationship, that’d be acceptable, but it turns out the comments were made to the subordinate before the relationship began.

The discovery was made by NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski when informing the public about the independent law firm that was investigating the situation. The language used prior was so inappropriate that it played a huge role in the lengthy one-year suspension.

The latest report alludes that even after that suspension, his reinstatement isn’t a sure thing, and the Boston Celtics won’t protest if he entertains taking his coaching talents to another team. In fact, other franchises have already laid the groundwork to get more particulars on the situation in case they decide to hire him in the coming seasons.

“Those investigative findings — which described verbiage on Udoka’s part that was deemed especially concerning coming from a workplace superior — contribute to what is likely a difficult pathway back to his reinstatement as Celtics coach in 2023, sources told ESPN,” Woj writes.

Woj also discovered that the main Celtics policy that Udoka broke was the power dynamic associated with the intimate relationship because he’s her superior.

Udoka has only been the Boston Celtics coach for one season after most recently serving as an assistant coach for the Brooklyn Nets.

The embattled Celtics Coach has since apologized to everyone affected by his decision-making.

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down,” Udoka told ESPN’s Malika Andrews. “I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”

