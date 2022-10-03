Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

On Sunday night, Rihanna stepped out in a beautiful black gown to celebrate her beaux A$AP Rocky’s 34th birthday. The Fenty Beauty founder was photographed walking into Olivetta restaurant in West Hollywood for a night of delicious European-inspired cuisine.

Donning a ruched black gown that featured a long slit on the left leg, Rihanna paired the sexy look with an oversized leather jacket and a short silver necklace. For hair and makeup, the superstar hitmaker opted for a natural foundation and a short bob that featured a beautiful swooped bang. The 34-year-old billionaire topped the look off with black kitten heels and a nude lip.

Rocky complimented Rih’s sexy look with a dapper black suit and tie.

This is the sixth time fans have seen Rihanna out about since the birth of her son in late May. Last month, during New York Fashion week, the Barbados native was spotted rubbing shoulders at some of the star-studded events throughout the celebration. She also attended the Rolling Loud festival, where Rocky was headlining alongside a slew of hip-hop artists.

It looks like we’ll see a lot more of the talented star soon because, in February, Rihanna will be headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. We really hope she uses the opportunity to announce a new album, too!

What do you think of Rihanna’s beautiful gown? Sound off in the comment section.

Rihanna Steps Out In A Sexy Black Gown For A$AP Rocky’s 34th Birthday was originally published on hellobeautiful.com