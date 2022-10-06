Latto And Jordyn Woods Slay In Mugler X Wolford’s Curve-Hugging Body Suit

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Latto and Jordyn Woods were twinning in Mugler this week. On Instagram, both superstars were spotted wearing the designer’s curve-hugging paneled body suit, a piece that was released earlier this year in collaboration with Wolford.

The Clayco Queen Latto rocked the sheer ensemble with her hair laid and slayed down to perfection. The 23-year-old rapper paired the look with an icy diamond choker and a blinged-out watch. For shoes, the Georgia femcee opted for a pair of black heels that wrapped around her ankles. Latto tied the entire outfit together with a cool pair of black shades and a large black purse.

It was givin boss b*tch for real!

Jordyn Woods also sizzled in Mugler

Woods also left no crumbs in the fitted body suit. On Instagram, the 25-year-old model wore the Mugler piece with tall stiletto heels. The Frst Place CEO wore her hair in long flowing natural curls that trailed across her face as she posed for the camera. Woods, who’s been happily boo’d up with her boyfriend of two years, Karl Anthony Towns, topped off the fit with natural makeup and a cute black purse.

The looks just keep on giving with Jordyn and Latto, who both seem to be cementing their names in the fashion world. In June, Jordyn attended Dior’s 2023 fashion show alongside Towns, dressed head to toe in clothing courtesy of the revered fashion house.

Last month, during New York’s star-studded Fashion week celebration, Latto attended several showcases wearing head-turning outfits. During the Harper’s BAZAAR Icons party, the rapper showed up in an elegant satin gown by MÔNOT. Later in the week, the star schmoozed with Tommy Hilfiger at his fashion show in a preppy schoolgirl outfit that the seminal designer handpicked.

“Me, my hair stylist, my makeup artist, and then my wardrobe stylist — we would all collaborate on these looks. It all started with the outfit,” Latto told Harper’s Bazaar about her styling process for the event. “For whatever show we were going to, we would select the outfit and go off of the designer’s vibe. For instance, with Marni, we were choosing different prints and bright colors, just going with the flow of the designer and then adding our little two cents in the overall look, but still making it me. My team always snapped. They understood the assignment.”

The assignment was understood, indeed! What do you think about Latto and Jordyn’s Mugler moment? Who wore it better, in your opinion? Sound off in the comment section.

