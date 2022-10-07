HomeContests

Win Tickets to the Millennium Tour

Millennium Tour

Source: CS / Radio One Digital

Text “KERI” to 52140 for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Millennium Tour Turned Up Friday October 14th at the Schott. One grand prize winner will win floor seats and a meet and greet with Keri Hilson!

