There is nothing wrong with sticking with something you are comfortable but trying something new is always important. The new “Yolo” challenge on TikTok, it has people trying something they have never done before. For example, trying sushi for the first time, roller skating, skydiving, cooking, and more.

For fill-in-the-blank Friday, we’re asking what’s something new you’ve tried and instantly regretted it.

What’s Trending: What’s Something New You’ve Tried & Regretted It? [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com