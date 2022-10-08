Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her New Spring Twists On Instagram

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Gabrielle Union is definitely a trendsetter when it comes to her fashion and hairstyles and took to Instagram earlier this week to show off her latest protective style in an Instagram Reel that has us swooning with hair envy.

Taking to the platform, the actress donned a comfortable white robe and a fresh face before transitioning into a sexy black look and natural makeup beat. She also revealed he new protective style – spring twists – which looked perfect on her. She wore the spring twists in a half up, half down style and served face as she showed off her new look for her Instagram followers. “Wam bam thank you glam #SpringTwists #BraidedBliss #ProtectiveStyles @flawlessbygu” she captioned the short, transition video set. Check it out below.

The actress’ 20 million plus Instagram followers were loving this sexy look just as much as we were and flooded the beauty’s IG comment section with their stamps of approval, leaving an array of comments and emojis to hype the 49-year-old up.

“Yessssss so chic,” wrote one follower while another commented, “Lookin great! ” while another follower left “Ok this hair! ” and another simply wrote, “Hello gorgeous !! ,” underneath the fabulous IG video.

We’re definitely adding this look to our list of fall hair inspiration! What about you? Do you love Gabrielle’s new hair?

Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her New Spring Twists On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com