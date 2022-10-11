NeNe Leakes Says Brentt Is Having Trouble Speaking After Suffering From Congestive Heart Failure & A Stroke [VIDEO]

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

NeNe Leakes is speaking out about her 23-year-old son Brentt Leakes after news dropped that he suffered from congestive heart failure and a stroke two weeks ago.

“This is not the way I wanted it to come out,” Nene Leakes said in an Instagram video. “We wanted to be able to talk about it ourselves when Brentt was in a better place … but I would rather the correct thing be out there than something that’s not correct.”

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared that the doctors are running tests because they don’t know what caused the stroke. Leakes didn’t want to go into detail about how she found Brennt and the condition he was in but mentioned that it was very scary. Currently, she shares that he is having trouble speaking.

“They have run a number of tests on him to see what could have possibly made this happen to him,” Leakes said. “We are still trying to figure it out, because if we knew the cause, obviously we could treat the cause.”

Gregg Leakes passed away in September 2021 at age 66 after a three-year battle with colon cancer which she shares have been hard for her son.

“He was very close to his dad, and he’s been super stressed out over it,” she said. “I don’t even know if that has anything to do with it at all. I really ask the doctors questions like that, and they seem to think that is not the case with Brentt.”

Hear the video below on Brentt’s current state.

