Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, a woman has been arrested for shooting another woman at a Kroger parking lot in Whitehall.

Whitehall police responded to multiple calls of a woman getting shot in the 3600 block of East Broad Street. Both the victim and suspect, 36-year-old Stephanie Robinson, had left the scene.

According to a Whitehall PD release, Officers located the victim at Mount Carmel East hospital where she was in stable condition with a gunshot wound to her leg.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

TRENDING STORY: Here’s Where The First Bojangles in Columbus Will Be Located

Woman arrested in Whitehall Kroger shooting was originally published on joycolumbus.com