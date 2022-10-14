42 Never Looked So Good: Ashanti Shows Off Her Beach Body For Her Birthday

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Ashanti celebrated her 42nd birthday on October 13 and set the Internet ablaze with a sultry bikini photo that shows off her incredible body. And it’s safe to say 42 never looked so good.

Ashanti made headlines dozens of times this year, which she seems to reflect on in a vulnerable caption to accompany her sun-kissed visuals.

“It has been an incredible year filled with peaks and valleys… I must say my heart was pierced quite a few times.. but it healed and was filled with love again… I was able to celebrate the 20th anniversary of my first album “Ashanti” and in the same week receive a star on the Hollywood walk of fame.. released my first children’s book “My name is a story” did a UK tour and shot two movies,” she wrote.

In the recently released Gotta Move On (Queens Remix) featuring Yung Miami, Ashanti seemingly responds to Irv Gotti, who revealed intimate details about their alleged relationship over 20 years ago.

“It’s giving obsessed, it’s giving you stressed / It’s giving you pressed, it’s giving this n***a missing the best / But it’s been 20 years, please cry less / We can see you and your tears,” she sings.

Ashanti covered our InterludesLIVE cover and headlined the performance in June. In our cover story, she reflected on her decades-long career. “I had no idea. You just go into the studio as a young girl writing these records from my heart to millions of people.”

Happy Birthday, Ashanti!

