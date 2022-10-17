Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

As we know, Kanye West had more antics that happened over the weekend. During a Drink Champs interview, Ye spoke about a variety of topics that had begun trending on the internet. One of the biggest conversation points was his thoughts about George Floyd’s passing.

In the video below, the Rickey Smiley Morning Show discusses their thoughts on Kanye’s remarks.

Hot Spot: Our Thoughts On Kanye West’s Recent Comments On George Floyd’s Death On Drink Champs [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com