Yung Miami Sizzles In A Cut Out White Ensemble

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Miami ‘s style is absolutely everything and the talented rapper was recently spotted on social media donning an all white ensemble that we certainly love!

Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper showed off her incredible fashion sense in the all-white ensemble which featured cut outs throughout and was sure to show off her best assets. She paired the sexy look with minimal jewelry and accessorized the ensemble with gold sandals to set the entire look off right. As for her hair, she wore her black lock in a sleek and straight style with a middle part to let her hair frame both sides of her face as served face and body and posed for the ‘Gram.

“Last day of tour” the beautiful rapper captioned the photo set that she shared for her millions of IG followers. Check it out below.

“Outfit ”one of the rapper’s IG followers commented on the sexy photo set while another wrote, “Dayum shabooty .” The starlet’s good girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion, was also sure to leave a comment underneath the starlet’s photo set, writing, “Dayum ” and her bestie and City Girls group mate JT wrote, “ ”

We’re loving this ensemble on the City Girl. Beauties, what do you think about Yung Miami’s all white look? Did she nail it? Would you rock it?

DON’T MISS…

Courtside Cuties: These 6 Celebrities Show Us How To Slay Courtside Fashion

Yung Miami Serves ‘Top Notch’ Style In An $11,000 Chanel Jacket

Yung Miami Serves A Lewk In Hot Pink Mini Shorts On Instagram

Yung Miami Sizzles In A Cut Out White Ensemble was originally published on hellobeautiful.com