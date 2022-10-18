Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Bring Their Oiled Up Muscles To The ‘Creed III’ Trailer

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors bring their big, oily muscles (and best acting chops) to the big screen in the highly anticipated Creed 3 trailer. Released today, Creed III marks Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut in the reimagined sports trilogy.

Jordan shared a first look at the movie poster, this weekend, to millions of followers and the support of his industry friends who immediately took to the comments section. “Let’s gooooooo!!! Proud of you man,” wrote Gabrielle Union. Award-winning director Ava Duvernay reiterated that Jordan is making his directorial debut with a set of fist emojis.

“I finally got to this place in my career where I wanted to tell a story and not just be in front of the camera, not just execute somebody else’s vision,” said Michael B. Jordan during a global press conference on Monday. “And having a character that I’ve played twice before, it’s been seven, eight years living with this guy. So to be able to tell a story of where I believe Adonis is at, and also at 35 years old, I had a lot to say as a young man, as a young Black man, just my life experiences and how I could actually share that, share a piece of myself with the world – through these characters and through this story. So I just felt like it was the right time. You know, I was talking to Ryan Coogler back when we were doing CREED I, and he was just like, It’s never the right time. You just gotta jump in the deep end and go for it, you know?”

The promotional images depict Jordan as Adonis slouched in the ring corner staring pensively at the lens. Majors, who brings to life Kang, poses similarly. Jordan praised Majors for always coming to set ready to go to war.

“Jonathan Majors is incredible. Very, very blessed and lucky to have him be a part of this, this story. And for me as a director, just to have that running mate and have that scene partner you know, it made all the difference in the world. I think he’s extremely talented. The world is finding out daily, you know, how incredible this man is in the work that he does, is finally getting the props that’s due. And Jonathan was incredible, man. He showed up every day ready, ready to go to war, ready to work.”

He also sang the praises of her leading lady Tessa Thompson, calling her “incredible.” “She’s a rock, you know. Trust is a huge thing, you know, and having earned each other’s trust, you know, being in scenes together. And now having her trust me with a story was the biggest compliment that she’s given me thus far. The encouragement and confidence that I have with my cast helps me go out and do things that seem, you know, impossible or really, really tough to do. So knowing I got that support in front of the camera with these guys, knowing they’re giving me this space to do all the other things that a director has to do and still show up every day, giving 110%. You know these two guys are right there. I’m blessed.”

In response to Janee Bolden, Bossip Editorial Director, Jordan revealed he struggled mentally and physically wearing both hats as director and actor. In fact, he says he was “holding on for dear life!”

“I feel like coming out of lockdown, quarantine, you know, this is where a lot of this pre-production and prep was going on,” he candidly revealed. “So it was a lot of stuff going on in the world and, you know, that was my escape, a lot of times was just diving into this world and creating this story. Mentally for me, there was nothing I could do to prepare myself for this. Anything I thought I was doing, it was not enough. So the meditation: very helpful. You know, I think meditating was really important for me. Just talking to a lot of directors that have been through this before, really gave me as close of an idea as what the experiences were gonna be, without going through it myself. So I leaned on those conversations and that advice.”

Earlier this year, stills from the set of Creed III were leaked onto the Internet and wound up trending with thirsty Twitter drooling over Majors major pectorals. While Jordan has kept it, mum, on the Internet in the wake of his public breakup with Lori Harvey, Majors recently appeared on the cover of Men’s Health and you guessed it, his marvelous body is on full display. Majors reportedly put on ten pounds of muscle to get in character.

But if you’re a fan of Majors, you already know him from HBO’s highly-praised Lovecraft Country where he captured audiences with his acting skills and we’re sure he’s going to bring that same expertise to Creed III.

Creed III hits theaters 3/3/23.

