BET+ Reveal The Season Two Cast Of ‘College Hill: Celebrity Edition’

The cat is out of the bag! A new season of College Hill is set to air on BET+ very soon, and this time, some of your favorite celebrities are heading back to campus for a second chance at higher education.

On Tuesday, news broke that Ray J, Amber Rose, Joseline Hernandez, Iman Shumpert, O’Ryan, Kway, Parker McKenna, and Tiffany “New York” Pollard would be joining the season two cast of “College Hill: Celebrity Edition.”

The star-studded class of celebs will live together on campus and co-mingle with existing students at the renowned HBCU Alabama State University. Ray J is returning from the first season, but it will be interesting to see how the R&B singer interacts with his new peers. The gang will experience the joys, highs, and lows of being a full-time college student on campus as they study hard to complete “a rigorous, tailor-made academic certificate program to cross the graduation stage,” a press release noted.

Tracey Edmonds will produce the forthcoming series

Powerhouse TV exec Tracey Edmonds and This Way Out Media will produce for the forthcoming BET+ series, which is set to debut in 2023.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Edmonds Entertainment and This Way Out Media for the second season return of the hit reality series ‘COLLEGE HILL: CELEBRITY EDITION,’” said Tiffany Lea Williams, Executive Vice President of BET Unscripted Programming. “We couldn’t be prouder to film on the campus of HBCU Alabama State University (ASU), which is steeped in a rich legacy of producing academic excellence within the Black community. We have a new class of celebrities ready to hit the books and embrace campus life. This season we are in Montgomery, Alabama, which provides us the unique opportunity to highlight our history and call attention to the importance and power of the community’s role in civic engagement across the country.”

Edmonds, who made waves with her spicy BET drama Games People Play earlier this year, echoed a similar sentiment.

“As the creator of the original franchise, I was so moved by the way both legacy fans and new fans embraced the first season of our ‘COLLEGE HILL: CELEBRITY EDITION’ reboot,” the Edmonds Entertainment CEO said in a statement. “We are honored to be collaborating with ASU and are excited to share more entertaining stories about the richness of the HBCU culture and experience with audiences again this upcoming season.”

This is exciting! Last season, fans got a chance to see NeNe Leakes, Lamar Odom, DreamDoll, and Big Freedia head back to campus for a drama-filled semester, but we certainly weren’t expecting this unique selection of celebs for the second season. We wonder if Jocelyn and New York will bump heads with their strong personalities. Guess we’ll just have to wait and see!

Will you be watching the second season of “College Hill: Celebrity Edition” when it airs next year?

